2-part scam causes FirstBank & Trust to limit pay-a-person transactions

“Once obtained, the fraudster will then send a one-time verification PIN via text to the customer and ask for the PIN to be read back to validate their identity; while in actuality, this information is being used to log into the customer’s online banking and access accounts,” FB&T wrote in a mass email to customers. “The fraudster will then list a few actual bank transactions to make the call appear legitimate. In most cases, the call appears to be coming from FirstBank & Trust.”