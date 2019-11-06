Pay It Forward: Donating to a Frenship student battling cancer

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - For most kids, seventh grade is hard enough but one Frenship student is facing middle school with an extra challenge — cancer.
Cade Cambell is a 12-year-old who loves sports, the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks and video games. But in late-September he had a bad cough and could not breath.
After going to the Emergency Room, doctors took an x-ray on his chest and found an abnormality. Doctors biopsied his lungs and found he had cancer.
Cade and his family will go to Dallas soon for the next treatment and WesTex Federal Credit Union and KCBD NewsChannel 11 decided to pay it forward to the family and help them with expenses.
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.