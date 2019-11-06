Severe Storms and Heavy Rain possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -It will remain wet in west Texas through tomorrow. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible along with a threat of isolated severe storms. The primary threat of strong storms will be 1 inch hail an winds of 60 mph.
While the severe threat is limited, the potential of rainfall from 1”-2” is a real possibility, especially along and to the east of the caprock.
Showers and storms will continue overnight and through mid-day on Thursday. There will be a chance of a wintry mix that might impact some roads in the northern South Plains through Thursday morning, maybe until noon in the panhandle.
Rain will come to an end just as a very strong cold front brings gusty winds and much colder temps to the region. The front will move across the South Plains from midnight through 6 am Thursday.
It will be one of those days where the morning lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, however, the temperatures will fall through the day and by Thursday evening temps will be in the low to mid 30s.
It does appear that most of the rain will be out of the area before any significant travel issues could develop.
