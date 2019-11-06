Veteran’s Day events

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here is a list of events in and around Lubbock for Veteran’s Day. If you have an event you would like to add, email kcbdnews@kcbd.com.
Veteran’s Day Parade - November 9, 2019 down historic Broadway. Line up at 8 a.m., parade begins at 10 a.m. This is the fourth annual Veteran’s Day Parade to be held in Lubbock, Texas. The Veteran’s Day Parade is an event, designed to pay tribute to veteran’s and all that have served in Lubbock. November 11 in all states, it is usually observed on state holiday and a federal holiday. Veterans’ Day is an annual American holiday honoring military The 2019 theme is: “We All Bleed Red, White, and Blue!” – Participants are encouraged to pay tribute to veterans and all who have served the community. Veterans, to family members, to marching bands to floats, etc. are encouraged to be included. Route: The parade will start at the East parking lot of First Baptist Church at Broadway, participants are urged to enter through Avenue V. The route will begin off Avenue U, to Broadway, heading East down Broadway, and then North on Avenue N to 10th Street, and the Avenue M to the Civic Center Parking lot.For more details or to register a float, visit: www.loshermanosfamilia.org!
Keep your porch light on - The City of Lubbock issued a proclamation to keep the porch light on Veterans Day to remember and honor those currently serving and our Veterans who have served in peace time or war. The City of Lubbock led by Mayor Dan Pope and the City Council encourage all citizens to shine a light at their home from Sunday, Nov.10th, at sunset through sunrise, Tuesday, Nov.12th. As our country remains divided and fractured, let us unite and come together for 36 hours this weekend to stand shoulder to shoulder supporting the 1/4 of 1% who are on active duty. May the porch light act as a shield protecting those who serve in harms’ way. May the porch light provide cover for those Veterans who have challenges. May the porch light bring them comfort and peace. And let us remember , it is the Veteran who have kept us free. Please tell your friends, family members and business associates to turn on the porch light on Sunday evening and keep it on until sunrise on Tuesday. Let the light shine in Lubbock and your community as we pay tribute to those who defend and have defended our great country.
Cupcakes for a Sweet Cause Local Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery will be donating a quarter of profits from National Veterans Day on November 11 to Hope For The Warriors whose mission is to provide comprehensive support programs for service members of the military. Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery is located at 114 West Loop 289 Lubbock, TX 79416 Suite 100 and will be open November 11 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Legionnaires To Host Vet Breakfast - As part of Lubbock’s Veterans Day celebrations, Monday, Nov. 11, the George S. Berry American Legion Post 575 is hosting a free pancake and sausage breakfast for all area veterans and their families. Hosted annually by the Legionnaires, breakfast will be served from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at the American Legion Bingo Hall, 6628 66th Street, Lubbock. Post commander Joe Kelly stresses that, while Lubbock Legionnaires support veterans throughout the year, to honor our fellow vets on Veterans Day, the Post members get together to welcome them and their families to this yearly, informal breakfast.
Open Birthday Party - An open birthday party for current and former marines as well as Veterans BBQ at Savage Tavern on November 9th. It will begin 12 noon and until midnight. Also it will be catered by Smokin X BBQ and bands all day. Open to the public and would love to see some of the community come by and share a beer and BBQ with our local Vets.
Silent Wings Museum - The Silent Wings Museum invites the community to join us as we commemorate our country’s veterans this Veterans Day, Monday, November 11. All visitors will be welcomed with free admission to the museum with activities throughout the day. The museum will be open to the public from 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. with ceremonial activities beginning at 11:00 a.m. The ceremony will include a Veterans Day Proclamation presented by Mayor Pro. Tem Jeff Griffith and Taps performed by Jerry Serrano. Dr. Ron Milam will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Military Writers Society of America’s “Author of the Year,” Jack Woodville London will be the guest speaker and his speech will be followed by a book signing. Children’s activities will be available from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. The Salvation Army relief truck will be at the museum along with the American Red Cross. Light refreshments will be served.
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Offers ‘Popular Music of WWII’ Class on Veterans Day - The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Texas Tech University, which is administered by the Office of the Provost, is offering a free course, “Popular Music of World War II.” The class will be held from 3-5:30 p.m. Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center, 2521 17th St. Participants in the class will learn the stories behind popular music from WWII. The 1940s were filled with dance music, swing bands and talented vocalists. When the U.S. entered WWII, few Americans could predict how their lives were about to change. This particular course is free to both OLLI members and the public, however, reservations are required. Click here to register for the event. For more information, email olli@ttu.edu or call (806) 742-6554.
Logan’s Roadhouse – The leading steakhouse today announced a major partnership with Folds of Honor. Starting on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 and continuing through the end of the year, guests will have the opportunity to give back to the families of the less than 1% who serve our nation. Logan’s Roadhouse is asking guests to give a little to help those who gave all by rounding up their check. All of the proceeds made from the roundup campaign will benefit Folds of Honor and its mission to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members.
Additionally happening on Monday, Nov. 11, Logan’s Roadhouse is inviting all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel to enjoy a free meal from of the American Roadhouse menu in honor of Veterans Day. This offer is available from 3-6 p.m. at all Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants nationwide on Nov. 11.
