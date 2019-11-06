Warrant details former UMC employee secretly recording neighbors in his bathroom

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former pediatric nurse practitioner who was arrested for inappropriately recording his neighbor in his bathroom has been released from jail on a combined $20,000 bond.
Zakri Redding, 30 years old, is charged with two counts of invasive visual recording, which is a felony. Redding is accused of recording his female neighbors while they took showers in his home.
Redding was placed on paid administrative leave from UMC but as of today has been fired.
Court documents show Redding told one neighbor he recorded multiple times since July. Both Redding and that set of neighbors would make frequent visits to each other residences because they are part of a church group.
In one instance, a warrant states on July 8 his neighbor and her husband were staying over at Redding’s home because they were having water issues. Redding told his neighbor he tried to record her while taking a shower but she was out of view of his phone camera and could only get a shot of her legs.
He also said he was able to get his phone under the door after a remodel that made the doors higher off the floor. This allowed him to record not only his neighbor, but other women as they disrobed in his bathroom, according to the warrant.
During a stay with his neighbor, Redding brought up the topic of recording women while they were in his bathroom. The neighbor’s husband asked if Redding ever recorded his wife, and he confessed to doing so, according to the warrant.
This prompted his female neighbor to meet with Redding on Sunday, Oct. 20, and secretly record their conversation. During that recorded conversation he admitted to recording her many times while she was in his bathroom.
In another instance, Redding told his female neighbor he would record her naked while she was showering after workouts. She, too, would make frequent visits to Redding’s home and for about a month she lived there.
That neighbor also said he recorded her fully nude after a swim lesson, as she was changing out of her swimsuit, according to the warrant. Redding caught her naked three separate times within a 13 month period.
