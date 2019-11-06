Woman scalped, in critical condition after dog attack in west Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman is in critical condition after a brutal dog attack and two of the three dogs were captured and the third was put down.
According to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, just before 4 a.m., deputies were called to an animal bite in the 10500 block of County Road 6870.
When they arrived, they found a woman with multiple dog bites. Family members have identified the woman as 67-year-old Priscilla Espenschied.
Family members say she was taking out the trash late last night when her daughter’s dogs ran up on her. Her daughter lives behind her.
Family members say both of her arms were broken and she was scalped. Family members also say she is missing toes and a large piece of flesh on her body, and skin off of her face.
Family members also say she was outside after the attack for multiple hours before she was found.
A neighbor was able to identify the dogs involved. Deputies searched the area and located three dogs, capturing two of them and putting one down on the scene.
The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
