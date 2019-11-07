Areas of freezing drizzle and freezing fog possible through Friday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Very cold temperatures continue across the area through Friday morning.
Areas of freezing fog and freezing drizzle will be possible Thursday night across the South Plains.
Temperatures will hold steady or possibly fall a few degrees overnight with plenty of clouds in the forecast. Despite clouds, rain chances will decrease and measurable precipitation will only amount to trace values for the most part.
Look for low temperatures to fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s across the entire area overnight.
With temperatures so close to the freezing mark, we could see some ice development on area roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses. A thin glaze of ice may also develop on vehicle windshields, metal surfaces and possible stairwell areas that are exposed outdoors.
This may continue through daybreak Friday.
During the day on Friday, we can expect partial clearing from west to east. Timing the dissipation of clouds and fog may prove difficult. In areas where clouds and fog linger, we could easily remain in the 40s. Sunshine will warm most of the western areas into the lower and middle 50s.
Eastern areas will likely be the coldest on Friday.
All areas will warm up Saturday and Sunday for a pleasant weekend.
Our next front arrives Sunday night and Monday with very cold air and a slight chance of wintry precipitation once again.
