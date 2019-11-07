Brownfield City Council votes to terminate city manager

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The Brownfield City Council has voted to terminates its city manager, Eldon Jobe, effective immediately.
Jeff Davis, the assistant city manager, will fill in as the interim city manager for the time being, according to Town Talk Radio in Brownfield. Jobe has been in that role since February of 1999.
The decision to terminate Jobe came through a 4-3 vote during the council meeting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. The council had a split vote and Mayor Geronimo Gonzales had to cast the deciding vote for termination, according to Town Talk.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
