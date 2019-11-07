Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

2 hospitalized after crash on 1585, China agrees to halt tariff hike, public testimony to start in Trump impeachment inquiry

Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief
GF Default - Daybreak Today, Alexa Weather Brief - Oct. 8
By Michael Cantu | November 7, 2019 at 6:19 AM CST - Updated November 7 at 6:19 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, two men are in the hospital after a tractor-trailer and truck crash.

  • This was reported after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Slaton Highway.
  • Forty-eight-year-old Randall Yarbrough and 63-year-old Eugene Gonzales were taken to the hospital.
  • Yarbrough has serious injuries and Gonzales has minor injuries.
  • Read the latest here: Crash involving semi, pickup detours traffic on East FM 1585

China and the United States have reached an agreement concerning tariffs and will gradually cancel tariff hikes.

A top U.S. diplomat will repeat his testimony in an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.