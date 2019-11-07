Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, two men are in the hospital after a tractor-trailer and truck crash.
- This was reported after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Slaton Highway.
- Forty-eight-year-old Randall Yarbrough and 63-year-old Eugene Gonzales were taken to the hospital.
- Yarbrough has serious injuries and Gonzales has minor injuries.
- Read the latest here: Crash involving semi, pickup detours traffic on East FM 1585
China and the United States have reached an agreement concerning tariffs and will gradually cancel tariff hikes.
- The cancellations will be part of a soon-to-come phase of trade negotiations.
- Based on that deal the country will cancel already imposed tariffs proportionately.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: China says Beijing, US to lift tariff hikes as talks advance
A top U.S. diplomat will repeat his testimony in an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
- William Taylor will be the first to publicly testify next week.
- His testimony will be over a phone call Trump made with the president of Ukraine involving an investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
- Read that story here: Diplomat had ‘clear understanding’ of Ukraine quid pro quo; public impeachment hearings set for next week
