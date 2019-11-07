A Forever Home for Tedd and Janet Mitchell

In far southwest Lubbock, the Mitchells have their horses on 10 acres. There are very few trees, a far cry from their ranch in East Texas. That’s where the trees are so big that they have a tree house that was featured on the show Treehouse Masters. But both agree that Lubbock is no temporary stop. Janet says, "It doesn’t matter there aren’t any trees. Where my horse are, I’m happy. And we’ve made this place our home.” After all, she explains that for the first time ever, home means their horses are in the back yard with their dogs. For all the years they lived in Dallas, she had to drive 90 minutes every day to get to the barn where she kept her horses.