Former LC Pirate Jarret Doege could play against Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During West Virginia's press conference on Tuesday, Neal Brown announced that Quarterback Jack Allison will enter the transfer portal and will leave the University.
Later on, in the press conference, he said that Lubbock-native Jarret Doege and Trey Lowe will now compete to replace Jack Allison.
"Both Jarret Doege and Trey Lowe can potentially see time in this game," Brown stated. "We will let them battle it out. Both will have an opportunity to see time."
The departure of Allison was expected after West Virginia moved Doege up on the depth chart behind Kendall for the team's final four games.
Coming out of Lubbock Cooper, Doege started his collegiate career at Bowling Green University.
As a Falcon in his sophomore campaign, Doege was one of the top passers in the Mid-American Conference.
He completed 242 of 389 attempts for 2,660 yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
