I Beat Pete: D-R-A-G-O-N out at Dawson

WELCH, Texas (KCBD) -This week we went out to Welch and Dawson High School for a game of D-R-A-G-O-N, its horse but they are the Dawson Dragons. For the first time in two seasons, Dawson will have basketball.
Former Coronado Boys basketball coach Layne Sheets is the Superintendent at Dawson and they’ve seen growth out there with 40 new students from K-12 in the school.
They have added back Ag and basketball and football and other programs look to return next year.
If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.