Jarrett Culver nets 15 in first career NBA Start

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red Raider Jarrett Culver was in the starting five tonight for the Minnesota Timberwolves, his first career NBA start. He finished with 15 points in 30 minutes of action, shooting 5-13 from the floor. Minnesota lost on the road at Memphis 137-121.
Culver was 2-5 from the three-point line. He grabbed 5 rebounds and had 7 assists.
Culver scored 8 points in the first half against Memphis and his presence on the court made a huge difference.
In his 13 minutes of playing time in the first half, the Timberwolves outscored the Grizzlies by 11 points. When the rookie was on the bench, Minnesota was outscored by 19. He definitely opened some eyes tonight.
Culver and the Timberwolves (4-3) host Golden State Friday night
