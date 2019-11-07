KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Samantha

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Samantha, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Samantha is a 1-year-old girl who has been with the shelter since July.
She is energetic, does well with most dogs and is spayed.
Samantha’s adoptions fees for Thursday, Nov. 7, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
