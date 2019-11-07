Rainy, windy, and cold today, then a break this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rainy, windy, cold, and cloudy. That pretty much summarizes today's weather. Temperatures are low enough in the northern and northwestern KCBD viewing area that ice may form on elevated surfaces, such as bridges, overpasses, stairs and decks. After today and tonight, there's some relief from the cold ahead. Until the next cold front, which may be as cold if not colder.
Showers are likely to continue through this morning, then gradually diminish in coverage and intensity through the afternoon, generally from northwest to southeast. The showers may include freezing drizzle or light freezing rain in areas just north and northwest of Lubbock this morning. Rain showers may linger over the southeastern viewing area until around sunset. Patchy ice may linger through the night.
Temperatures today will remain in the 30s with a wind chill factor in the 20s. Cloudy, cold, windy, and rainy.
Low visibility in fog and freezing fog is possible tonight. This may lead to ice on elevated roads well into Friday morning.
As the fog evaporates and the cloud cover begins to break tomorrow afternoon, we will warm a bit. Friday night and Saturday morning there may again be fog. Saturday afternoon, with more sunshine, will warm quite a bit.
For a Friday Night Football forecast, set your location either on the Weather Page or in our Weather App to the game location. That centers the radar and the forecast point to that location.
Weather for the Tech game in Morgantown WV this Saturday will be dry but cold. If you plan on attending any early-morning tailgating I suggest you plan for a bit of winter cold. For an updated GameDay Forecast set your location, either on the Weather Page or in our Weather App, to Norman OK. That will center the radar and the forecast point to that location.
The next cold front is anticipated late Sunday afternoon. The current forecast, which can be viewed now here on the Weather Page, is based on that timing. If it’s earlier, Sunday won’t be as warm as forecast with a high in the 50s. If it’s later, it will be warmer with a high possibly in the 70s.
It will be as cold, if not colder, following Sunday’s front on Veterans’ Day. There may be some light wintry showers. More clarity is expected as the cold front passage gets nearer.
