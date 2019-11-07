2 Ruidoso men charged with child solicitation

RUIDOSO, NM (RUIDOSO NEWS) - Two Ruidoso men were arrested this week on suspicion of child solicitation by the Ruidoso Police Department, according to RuidosoNews.com.
Erik Siegel, 35, was arrested on suspicion of child solicitation Nov. 2, after officers determined he allegedly manufactured and distributed photographs of an underage person, according to information from village spokesman Kerry Gladden.
Siegel was booked into the Lincoln County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
During the investigation of Siegel, officers discovered that John Daniel Grissiom, 48, also allegedly possessed photographs of an underage person.
According to the release from Gladden, Grissiom allegedly destroyed the photographs in the process of the investigation, attempting to prevent law enforcement from retrieving evidence.
After executing a search warrant of Grissiom’s heavy equipment rental business and his home, evidence was gathered to obtain probable cause for the charges of child solicitation, tampering with evidence and resisting or obstructing an officer, Gladden stated.
Grissiom also was booked into the detention center and posted bond.
Gladden said the case is under investigation and other charges could follow.