Snyder administration to meet with TEA commissioner on school board overhaul, possible junior high closure

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - Three Snyder Independent School District administrators will meet with the Texas Education Agency commissioner to discuss the possible closure of its junior high school and the overhaul of its board of trustees.
Eddie Bland, SISD’s superintendent; Ralph Ramon, the school board president; and Brad Hinton, the board’s vice president will meet in Austin today with TEA Commissioner Mike Morath.
The school district received a letter on Wednesday, Nov. 6, that said Morath intends to appoint a board of managers and a conservator to the district. These measures are taken when a school district does not satisfy accreditation criteria, academic performance standards or financial accountability standards, according to TEA.
A board of managers replaces the elected board of trustees and works in their same capacity.
The letter sent by Morath shows the junior high has been assigned an “Improvement Required” status on its final academic accountability rating since 2015.
The letter also states the superintendent can submit a petition to the commissioner that shows the majority of parents enrolled at Snyder Junior High School want the school closed or have the board of managers installed. That must be submitted to the commissioner before Thursday, Dec. 12.
“However, if authorized by a majority of the board of trustees in a meeting conducted in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, the board may request that the commissioner take a different action than the action requested in the parent petition," the district wrote on its Facebook page. “If the board takes such an action, it must provide a written explanation of the basis for the board’s request to the commissioner no later than December 16, 2019.”
The school district says the required number of petitions to close the campus has been met and a discussion will be had with the commissioner on the options it has going forward.
“We are confident that by working together, we can embrace this opportunity to transform our district to best meet the needs of all of our students,” the district wrote in its Facebook post.
