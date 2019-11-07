Texas Tech Golf finishes Fall No. 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Men's Golf team finished up the Fall ranked No. 1 according to Golfstat.
Tech opened the Fall earning three wins and finished up playing in the Tavistock Collegiate.
Greg Sands' squad came out strong with wins at The Carmel Cup, The Inverness Intercollegiate and winning the Big 12 Match Play Tournament. Tech was a perfect 5-0 facing conference foes in that event.
Finishing the Fall No. 1 can only give Texas Tech men’s golf a big boost moving forward.
