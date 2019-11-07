Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: 3 Keys to Victory for Tech

Play with a sense of urgency: Both teams enter this game with a "must-win" attitude. But, after falling to Kansas and then having two-weeks to sit on the loss. Texas Tech has to come out with a sense of urgency; firing on all cylinders. The team has made it very clear that they want to go to a bowl game in the first year of the Matt Wells era. And, with four games remaining on the schedule and still needing three wins - Texas Tech has to win here. So, they have to start fast and keep their football on the gas pedal if they want to get their first road win of the year.