VIDEO: Lubbock Police seek help in identification of suspect in an aggravated robbery/aggravated kidnapping at game room

At Bada Bing Game Room, located at 5001 Avenue Q, a suspect entered with a gun and demanded money from Henry Palomo, 46. Palomo then pulled a handgun on the suspect, and the suspect grabbed a second victim, Isabel Vasquez, 60, and used her as a hostage. Palomo and the suspect started fighting, and Palomo was shot in the arm during the altercation. Vasquez used a mop to beat the suspect while the altercation continued. The suspect then fled the location.