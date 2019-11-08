City to host swearing-in ceremony for new police chief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host a swearing-in ceremony for new Chief of Police Floyd Mitchell at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, inside of the Lubbock City Council Chambers.
Following the ceremony there will also be a come-and-go reception in room 103, which is next to the chamber.
The chief will officially begin his duties on Monday, Nov. 11. The swearing in ceremony and reception are open to the public.
