City to host swearing-in ceremony for new police chief
By Michael Cantu | November 8, 2019 at 10:56 AM CST - Updated November 8 at 10:56 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host a swearing-in ceremony for new Chief of Police Floyd Mitchell at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, inside of the Lubbock City Council Chambers.

Following the ceremony there will also be a come-and-go reception in room 103, which is next to the chamber.

The chief will officially begin his duties on Monday, Nov. 11. The swearing in ceremony and reception are open to the public.

