Clovis PD identifies person of interest in Thursday murder

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Clovis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 26-year-old Johnny Ray Vigil, who is a person of interest in the murder of 36-year-old Jahmall Burge.
Clovis PD was called to a home in the 1000 block of Lea Street in Clovis, New Mexico, after a caller said someone was shot multiple times. When police arrived they found Burge dead in the home’s kitchen, with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police identified Vigil as a person of interest. Those who have any information on Vigil are asked to call Clovis PD at 575-769-1921 and ask for a detective.
No other information is available at this time.
