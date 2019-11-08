Clovis PD identifies person of interest in Thursday murder

Clovis PD identifies person of interest in Thursday murder
26-year-old Johnny Ray Vigil (Source: Clovis PD)
By Michael Cantu | November 8, 2019 at 4:31 AM CST - Updated November 8 at 4:31 AM

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Clovis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 26-year-old Johnny Ray Vigil, who is a person of interest in the murder of 36-year-old Jahmall Burge.

Clovis PD was called to a home in the 1000 block of Lea Street in Clovis, New Mexico, after a caller said someone was shot multiple times. When police arrived they found Burge dead in the home’s kitchen, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police identified Vigil as a person of interest. Those who have any information on Vigil are asked to call Clovis PD at 575-769-1921 and ask for a detective.

No other information is available at this time.

CLOVIS POLICE DEPARTMENT MEDIA ADVISORY Release date: 11/07/2019 Incident: Homicide, 1000 block of Lea Street...

Posted by Clovis Police Department on Thursday, November 7, 2019

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.