Cool Friday evening, patchy dense fog overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Patchy dense fog will be possible across the area after midnight tonight.
Other than that, we can expect fair to partly cloudy skies this evening.
Overnight lows end up in the middle to upper 30’s for the immediate Lubbock area.
Patchy dense fog could reduce visibilities to less than a mile for some locations by daybreak Saturday.
During the day, all areas will warm up with highs in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s Saturday afternoon.
All areas will warm up Saturday and Sunday for a pleasant weekend overall.
Our next front arrives Sunday night and Monday with very cold air and a slight chance of wintry precipitation once again.
Highs on Monday drop into the 30’s and 40’s again with blustery north winds.
A record low is possible Tuesday morning with lows in the teens potentially.
Our record low for Tuesday is 19 degrees set in 2014.
