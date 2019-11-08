Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Man murdered in Clovis overnight, police search for Lubbock robbery suspect, 5 dead after Iranian earthquake,

By Michael Cantu | November 8, 2019 at 6:10 AM CST - Updated November 8 at 6:10 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock police are asking the public’s help in finding people involved in a violent robbery in the Bada Bing Game Room off 50th Street and Avenue Q.

Clovis police are searching for Johnny Ray Vigil after finding 36-year-old Jahmall Burge dead in a home Thursday night.

Reports show former New York mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg will run for president in 2020.

Five people are dead and more than 300 others are injured after an earthquake in northwest Iran.

