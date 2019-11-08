Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock police are asking the public’s help in finding people involved in a violent robbery in the Bada Bing Game Room off 50th Street and Avenue Q.
- Police say the man demanded money and used a woman as a hostage.
- Police are also looking for 43-year-old Patricia Ann Zavala.
- Read more here: Lubbock Police seek help in identification of suspect in an aggravated robbery/aggravated kidnapping at game room
Clovis police are searching for Johnny Ray Vigil after finding 36-year-old Jahmall Burge dead in a home Thursday night.
- Clovis PD reports a person called police and said someone was shot multiple times.
- When police arrived they found Burge dead.
- Those who know anything about this case are asked to call Clovis PD.
- Get that information here: Clovis PD identifies person of interest in Thursday murder
Reports show former New York mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg will run for president in 2020.
- This after he said he would not seek the office earlier this year.
- An adviser says Bloomberg has not made a final decision but is expected to file in the Alabama primary.
- Read that story from The Associated Press here: Michael Bloomberg opens door to 2020 presidential campaign
Five people are dead and more than 300 others are injured after an earthquake in northwest Iran.
- Reports show the 5.9 magnitude has destroyed three villages in the area.
- About 40 aftershocks have been felt in the region.
- Read that story from The AP here: Iran 5.9 magnitude earthquake kills at least 5, injures 300
