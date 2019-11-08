Floydada ISD increases security after possible threat flagged

FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - Administration at Floydada Independent School District has increased security on its campus after an anonymous social media post threatened “something bad” was going to happen.
Those at Floydada do not know the origin of that social media post, but have asked local law enforcement for heightened security as a precaution, according to the district.
Law enforcement is also investigating the source of that message. No other information is available at this time.
