Grace Campus experiencing increase in numbers, decrease in donations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Grace Campus, a transitional shelter for people who are homeless, is asking for your help.
Chris Moore said it was the most difficult letter he’s written since becoming executive director of Grace Campus.
He sent it via email earlier this week, urging the community to donate. In it, he said their numbers have been up this year, but giving has been down.
“We started feeding the homeless about seven years ago, but we’ve had Grace Campus now since July 1, 2015,” Moore said.
Since then, Grace Campus has inspired hope, instilled value and equipped nearly 1,200 homeless people in the community.
One of those people is Dwayne Fockler, who found himself homeless after a divorce.
“I didn’t know where to go because I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life,” Fockler said.
A quick Google search led Dwayne to Grace Campus, where he can stay for up to six months while he gets back on his feet.
“Most of the people that come here aren’t chronically homeless, they’re situationally or economically homeless. Job lost, stuff like that, so they don’t qualify for a lot of the other programs,” Moore said.
That’s the reason Grace Campus will no accept government money. They rely solely on, as Moore says, the good nature and good will of the citizens of West Texas.
“We just thought we could help people better, and help more people by not going that way, even though it definitely makes the budget tight,” Moore said.
On top of that, as the season changes, so does the need.
“It’s going to get cold, I mean December and January is going to get really cold,” Fockler said.
The most critical need is for monetary donations, but Grace Campus also needs resources to keep people warm this winter, such as blankets and propane tanks.
“A lot of these people can’t afford that,” Fockler said, “they need that donated.”
Dwayne is one of approximately 400 people that will be helped by the end of this year. As numbers increase, Moore said he wants to make sure the level of care remains the same.
“If we have to take other jobs just to keep this place open,” Moore said, “We’ll do that.”
Moore said last year, they spent $711 per person that stayed at Grace Campus.
For more information on how to donate, go to https://www.paulsprojectlubbock.org/
