Lawsuit accuses Matt Wells of not acting on sexual assault cases while at Utah State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A lawsuit set to go to trial in February alleges current Texas Tech football coach Matt Wells did not act on a sexual assault allegation while he was the coach at Utah State University.
The lawsuit, originally reported by Olivia Messer of The Daily Beast, is centered around ex-Utah State football player Torrey Green. He was sentenced to 26 years to life in late-March on five counts of sexual assault and another count of sexual battery.
Green, a 26-year-old originally from California, signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 but was later dropped after rape allegations surfaced.
A separate allegation has surfaced from one of the victims and is also against Utah State, according to The Daily Beast. Green was on an athletic scholarship at Utah State under Coach Wells at the time.
The lawsuit says Wells documented a discussion with Green in January of 2016. Wells says he was in that meeting, but Green’s senior year eligibility ended in 2015 and he was no longer on the football team at that time. The Title IX office allowed Green to stay until May of 2016 to finish his college education.
Texas Tech released this response from Coach Wells on Friday afternoon:
“While at Utah State, I was asked to attend a meeting with the Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Torrey Green in January 2016 regarding an allegation. It is important to note that Torrey had already finished his senior season in 2015. I am well aware that I have a responsibility to report any possible Title IX issues. It is the Title IX Office’s responsibility to investigate an allegation, so it would have been completely wrong for me to have done so. While I followed all Utah State procedures, I am deeply saddened for the hurt suffered by these women.”
“(Utah State) actively facilitated a known sexual predator’s presence on the university campus," the lawsuit alleges.
Another lawsuit was filed by two survivors assaulted by Green that alleges the university tolerated the assaults and allowed known rapists to stay enrolled.
USU told the Salt Lake Tribune, “USU has publicly acknowledged it fell short in several ways in addressing sexual assaults on campus in the Torrey Green case,” USU spokesman Tim Vitale said, “and we are continuing to address those university-wide systemic problems.”
“This lawsuit, however, as filed, relies on countless incorrect assumptions, misrepresents how universities are able to address sexual assaults, and contains a number of outright factual errors,” Vitale said.
We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.