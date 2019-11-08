Lubbock police identify new suspect in Bada Bing game room robbery

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock police have identified a suspect that they believe was involved in the aggravated robbery/aggravated kidnapping at the Bada Bing game room on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Police are searching for 20-year-old Ricardo Real, Jr. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
They are also searching for 43-year-old Patricia Zavala in connection with this incident. Zavala is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.
Police say anyone who sees these suspects or has information on their whereabouts should call 911. People may also use Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or call Det. Joshua Ortiz at 806-775-2758.
