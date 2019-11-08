LPD Seeks Identification of Aggravated Robbery Suspect

At EZ Mart, located at 7402 Quaker Ave., an unknown suspect entered the store and asked for a tobacco product. The store clerk turned toward the cigarette area and then turned back to find the suspect displaying a handgun in his waistband. The suspect then asked for the money from the register and also from the safe in the store. The victim advised the safe was on a time lock and could not be accessed. The suspect then stole money from the register and fled the area on foot.