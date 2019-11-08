NTSB report shows pilot attempted gender reveal flight before September plane crash

TURKEY, Texas (KCBD) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released a finalized report that shows two people were in a crop duster for a gender reveal flight before a crash in early September.
Raj Horan and his passenger Jennifer Harrell of Plainview were the two in the plane crash on Sept. 9. Harrell was taken to Lubbock for minor injuries she suffered during the crash.
A report from the NTSB shows Horan, who was the pilot, and his passenger were in the one-seated plane at the time. After dumping 350 gallons of pink water — presumably revealing to the expecting couple below they were having a girl — the plane stalled and could not get back into the air.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. about six miles southwest of Turkey.
