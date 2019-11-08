Snyder ISD to undergo realignment after petition allows closure of junior high

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - The Snyder Independent School District will close its junior high campus and re-open after an all-district grade realignment. This comes after a meeting with the Texas Education Agency commissioner.
Three administrators with the district — Eddie Bland, its superintendent; Ralph Ramon, president of the board of trustees; and Brad Hinton, vice president of the board of trustees — met with the TEA’s commissioners Thursday, Nov. 7, to discuss sanctions against the district.
The sanctions follow years of under-performance from the district’s junior high, according to a letter from TEA Commissioner Mike Morath.
The district will now close its junior high and re-align its current grade structure throughout the district.
Three-hundred-thirteen parents signed a petition in favor of closing the middle school, according to the district. Another 486 parents also petitioned the district to re-open after it was re-aligned. Those petitions will be delivered to the TEA commissioner no later than Dec. 1.
The district will now have to a submit a plan that would allow for that re-structuring.
In a previous video submitted to its website, district administration proposed a plan that would divide the district into a pre-kindergarten, collegiate primary school, collegiate elementary schol, collegiate middle school, academy of inquiry and keep its current high school structure.
The proposal would divide students between second and eighth grade into two pathways.
The first pathway would put students in second grade through fifth grade into Snyder Collegiate Elementary School. Then funnel them into Snyder Collegiate Middle School from sixth to eighth grade.
The second pathway would put second through eighth graders into the Snyder Academy of Inquiry until high school, according to the district.
Through both pathways students would still go to the Snyder High School in the traditional manner.
The district is also still on track to have the TEA overhaul its current board of trustees and replace them with a state-appointed Board of Managers.
“These next steps will require planning and partnership," Bland said in an official statement. “We look forward to collaborating with parents, teachers, district leadership, community members, and the TEA to do what is best for our students.”
Read the entire district proposal here.
