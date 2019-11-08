Texas Game Warden captures turtle on the run

Schleicher County, Texas (KCBD) - A game warden in Schleicher County was able to return a pet to its owner after receiving a call about a "big turtle" in the middle of the highway.
Game wardens tell us they originally got the call on Oct. 14 about the turtle in the middle of the highway on the Toe Nail Trail.
The warden arrived at the scene and found a large sulcata turtle "just hanging out" on the farm to market highway.
After a newspaper article, Facebook postings and multiple phone calls the game warden was able to locate the sulcata tortoise’s owner.
Apparently, the large tortoise had escaped his enclosure by pushing on a weak spot of a fence and had been on the lam in the West Texas countryside for 10 days. Another happy ending in Eldorado, Texas.
