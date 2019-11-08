TTUHSC Supports November Awareness for Alzheimer’s

Dr. Gabriela Arandia, Ph.D., is a research Assistant Professor in the Department of Pharmacology and Neuroscience and the Garrison Institute on Aging at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. She says Alzheimer’s Disease is thought to be caused by an accumulation of certain proteins that interrupt brain signals and cause damage. The result, she says, “There’s atrophy as it gets to all different parts of the brain.” She says there are certain factors that put some people at greater risk for the disease.