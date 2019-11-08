Two seriously injured after crash on US 62 near Idalou

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has given information on a crash that happened around 6:30 Thursday night on US highway 62 near Idalou.
DPS says a Chevy Equinox was heading east on US 62, when a Ford Explorer failed to yield at stop intersection at US 62 and Illex Street, and the vehicles collided.
The driver of the Explorer, a 21-year-old woman from Idalou, and the driver of the Equinox, a 28-year-old woman from Crosbyton were taken to UMC with serious injuries.
