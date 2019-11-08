Viewing area warming before the next plunge

It's well past, but a note about Thursday’s severe weather risk outlook, which included a very small chance of an isolated tornado (in addition to damaging hail and wind gusts). It is unusual for this time of year, but not unheard of. John checked with our local National Weather Service office, which found there were three F0 (weakest rating on the Fujita Scale) tornadoes in Lubbock County on November 8, 1979 and two EF0 (weakest rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale) tornadoes in Lubbock County on December 27, 2007 (two days after Christmas!).