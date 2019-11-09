END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Nov. 8

KCBD End Zone Highlights for Nov. 8 (Part 1)
November 8, 2019 at 10:46 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 10:46 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.

KCBD End Zone Highlights for Nov. 8 (Part 2)

Sudan 55 Farwell 12

Abilene Wylie 28 Plainview 6

Lockney 44 Crosbyton 8

Seagraves 47 Plains 0

Childress 59 Tulia 13

Ralls 53 New Home 8

Motley County 74 Silverton 13

Tahoka 48 Smyer 0

Ira 48 Hermleigh 0

Kingdom Prep 60 Wichita Christian 14

Lubbock-Cooper 37 Randall 31

Bushland 76 Muleshoe 0

Andrews 35 Seminole 20

Shallowater 49 Slaton 19

Southland 92 Wilson 42

Estacado 42 Levelland 12

Post 52 Floydada 6

Pecos 49 Snyder 24

Petersburg 52 Nazareth 34

River Road 41 Littlefield 13

Olton 21 Hale Center 20

Abernathy 42 Idalou 7

O'Donnell 64 Klondike 36

Sweetwater 66 Monahans 40

Brownfield 22 Kermit 6

Denver City 77 Tornillo 6

Coahoma 54 Roosevelt 27

New Deal 25 Sundown 21

Lubbock Christian 32 Trinity Christian 27

Ropes 2 Wellman-Union 0 (forfeit)

Happy 60 Lorenzo 0

White Deer 62 Valley 16

Monterey 69 Lubbock High 34

Fort Stockton 56 Lamesa 8

