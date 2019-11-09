END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Nov. 8

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.
Sudan 55 Farwell 12
Abilene Wylie 28 Plainview 6
Lockney 44 Crosbyton 8
Seagraves 47 Plains 0
Childress 59 Tulia 13
Ralls 53 New Home 8
Motley County 74 Silverton 13
Tahoka 48 Smyer 0
Ira 48 Hermleigh 0
Kingdom Prep 60 Wichita Christian 14
Lubbock-Cooper 37 Randall 31
Bushland 76 Muleshoe 0
Andrews 35 Seminole 20
Shallowater 49 Slaton 19
Southland 92 Wilson 42
Estacado 42 Levelland 12
Post 52 Floydada 6
Pecos 49 Snyder 24
Petersburg 52 Nazareth 34
River Road 41 Littlefield 13
Olton 21 Hale Center 20
Abernathy 42 Idalou 7
O'Donnell 64 Klondike 36
Sweetwater 66 Monahans 40
Brownfield 22 Kermit 6
Denver City 77 Tornillo 6
Coahoma 54 Roosevelt 27
New Deal 25 Sundown 21
Lubbock Christian 32 Trinity Christian 27
Ropes 2 Wellman-Union 0 (forfeit)
Happy 60 Lorenzo 0
White Deer 62 Valley 16
Monterey 69 Lubbock High 34
Fort Stockton 56 Lamesa 8
