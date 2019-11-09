1 killed in 4-car accident at 82nd & Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been killed in a Saturday afternoon wreck at 82nd and Slide.
All lanes but right-turn lanes are blocked. Southbound Slide Road is completely blocked from 73rd to 82nd. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This was a four-car accident involving a Chevy Equinox, a Nissan Altima, a Toyota Camry and one other vehicle.
Police tell us two vehicles were headed westbound, one was stopped at the light facing south, another was headed northbound. The northbound vehicle hit one headed westbound, striking the other westbound vehicle and crashing into the south-facing vehicle stopped at the light.
