Warm and Pleasant Weekend Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Warm and pleasant weekend will provide great weather for outdoor activities including early start to Christmas decorating. Relatively calm westerly wind speeds today and ample sunshine will help temperatures increase into the upper 60′s to low 70′s.
Overnight temperatures drop into the upper 30′s, low 40′s to start Sunday morning quite chilly, but westerly wind between 10-15mph by afternoon will bring temperatures back into the low to mid 70′s to make for a great day outside to wrap up the weekend.
A strong cold front is expected to dive into the region overnight Sunday and surge through the South Plains Monday bringing sustained northerly wind speeds between 20-25mph.
Temperatures for Veterans Day will be quite unpleasant with wind chill in the 20′s throughout the day while temperatures reduce through the afternoon hours.
There is a slight chances that some wintry precipitation may develop along the northern South Plains, which may produce areas of patchy ice, particularly on overpasses and bridges.
Tuesday morning temperatures will be very unpleasant as they drop into the teens with wind chill in the single digits across much of the region.
A slow warming trend for afternoon temperatures will progress during the week but still remain below average for this time of year - a single that winter is making an early appearance this season.
