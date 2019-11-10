No. 13 Red Raiders too much for Bethune-Cookman

By Pete Christy | November 9, 2019 at 9:05 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 9:05 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 13th-ranked Red Raiders took advantage of another terrific Texas Tech crowd at the United Supermarkets Arena, topping Bethune-Cookman 79-44 Saturday evening.

TJ Holyfield led Tech with 20 points.

The Red Raiders led 40-19 at the half.

Davide Moretti & Jahmi’us Ramsey were also in double figures with 11.

Texas Tech caused 20 Wildcat turnovers.

The Red Raiders (2-0) go on the road for the first time facing Houston Baptist 7pm Wednesday at the Chaparral Center in Midland.

