Not as cold overnight, warmer Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -High clouds will track across the area this evening.
Low temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 40’s most areas.
Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the middle 70’s.
Our next front arrives Sunday night and Monday with very cold air and a slight chance of wintry precipitation once again.
Highs on Monday drop into the 30’s and 40’s again with blustery north winds.
A record low is possible Tuesday morning with lows in the teens potentially.
Our record low for Tuesday is 19 degrees set in 2014.
