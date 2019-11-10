Warm Today Frigid Tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Low clouds and patchy fog will continue to lift out of the area this morning and give way to mostly sunny sky this afternoon while high temperatures reach the mid to upper 70′s.
Southwesterly wind today will be sustained between 10-15mph ahead of a cold front that will reach the northern viewing are by midnight.
Veterans Day will start in the low 40′s and with the strong northerly wind becoming sustained between 25-30mph during the day temperatures will fall as the afternoon progresses into the mid 30′s. Wind chill factor will make it feel like temperatures are at or below freezing Monday, so plan on bundling up for any outdoor activities.
A low chance for some freezing rain/drizzle will be possible as the front surges through the South Plains during the morning hours, but by afternoon dry air will dominate the region with mostly cloudy sky.
Tuesday morning will be very cold with temperatures dipping into the teens and wind chill in the single digits across much of the region. Some icy areas may develop on overpasses and bridges where any precipitation develops but will evaporate Tuesday afternoon as temperatures rebound into the 40′s under mostly sunny sky.
Afternoon temperatures will remain below average for the remainder of the week in the upper 50′s to low 60′s.
