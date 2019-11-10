Woodrow family homeless after Sunday morning fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Woodrow family has lost everything in a fire that destroyed their home on Sunday morning.
The Woodrow Fire Department says says they got the call around 4:45 a.m. and found that the fire had already spread to the attic at 3301 CR 7510.
They believe the fire started with a heat lamp on the back porch.
The family got out safely but two of the family dogs died.
The description on their GoFundMe page says the family was awakened by their teenage son, who noticed the fire in the back of the house and woke his parents and siblings.
The house is a total loss and the family is collecting donations to help them recover. You can find their GoFundMe at the link below:
GOFUNDME: Fire leaves Erickson Family homeless!
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.