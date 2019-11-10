Arctic cold front expected overnight, Much colder Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A very strong arctic cold front invades the region late Sunday night.
The cold front brings a significant drop in temperatures along with strong north winds throughout the day Monday.
The cold front will arrive around midnight or so for the immediate Lubbock area.
We can expect increasing clouds overnight followed by strong north winds and temperatures falling into the 30’s and 40’s by daybreak Monday.
Wind chill values will drop into the 20’s and 30’s Monday morning, so dress accordingly.
Look for low clouds and blustery weather conditions Monday with partial clearing possible late in the day.
Highs will occur early Monday morning falling into the lower and middle 30’s during the afternoon. Wind chill values may fall into the 10’s and 20’s Monday afternoon.
North winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph with occasionally higher gusts.
Skies will clear Monday night offering near record low temperatures between 15 and 20 degrees.
Tuesday’s record low is 19 degrees set in 2014.
Sunny skies and lower wind speeds are expected Tuesday with cold highs in the lower to middle 40’s.
