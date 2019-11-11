Atheist Community of Lubbock hosts “No Strings Attached” homeless outreach event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Atheist Community of Lubbock has announced they will be providing food, clothes and blankets as part of their first ever “No Strings Attached” homeless outreach event.
The event will take place Sunday, November 17, at Mose Hood park on 26th and Ave Q from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
The Atheist Community of Lubbock will be providing a meal, warm clothing, blankets, and other everyday essentials to homeless individuals, as well as information on other local resources.
Executive Director Tracy Benefield says the event is about giving another alternative to the Lubbock homeless community: “We want to provide a secular option for assistance to people so they can feel supported no matter what their belief system may be.”
The Atheist community of Lubbock is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to advocating for the total separation of church and state, defending those who have been harmed by religious discrimination, helping educate the public on atheism, and building a community that advocates for and supports atheists and other non-believers.
