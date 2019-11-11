Bowman chooses to be redshirt remainder of season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During today's weekly Red Raider press conference, we learned that it's Jett Duffey's team the rest of the way.
According to head coach Matt Wells, both Maverick McIvor and Alan Bowman will be redshirted this season.
Wells would say, "Maverick was an obvious redshirt."
McIvor, injured before the season, hasn't seen any playing time this year and is eligible for the NCAA's redshirt rule if you play less than four games.
For Bowman, Wells said he spoke with Alan Bowman and his family, and that it was his decision to redshirt.
Of course, Bowman has been cleared for a return after missing the last six games with a shoulder injury.
But, coach Wells and the Red Raider coaching staff respects his decision, "It's our intent, right now, to redshirt him - as well as his intent. I certainly respect that and agree with that. That is kind of where we sit with Alan."
Since Bowman appeared in three games before getting hurt, he would be eligible to appear in one more game this season and still be eligible to redshirt.
The Red Raiders have three games remaining, and if they win two of the final three - they would make a bowl game.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.