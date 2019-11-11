Complete list of Bi-District Round playoff games

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The most exciting time of the year is finally here! High School Football playoffs are upon us...
Here on the South Plains, we have 47 teams that will compete in the postseason.
So, here is a complete list of match-ups, times and locations for every one of our schools competing in the Texas high school football playoffs.
- El Paso Americas vs Frenship, Friday 7 p.m. at El Paso's Socorro ISD Student Activity Center
- El Paso Eastlake vs Monterey, 1 p.m. Saturday at El Paso's Socorro ISD Student Activity Center
- El Paso Eastwood vs Coronado, Friday 7:30 p.m. at El Paso's Trooper Stadium
- Lubbock Cooper vs Fort Worth Wyatt, 6 p.m. Friday at Pirate Stadium
- Seminole vs Fabens, 7 p.m. Thursday at Alpine's Buck Stadium
- Lubbock Estacado vs Sweetwater, 8 p.m. Friday at Plains Capital Park
- Dalhart vs Snyder, 7 p.m. Friday at Plainview's Sherwood Memorial Stadium
- Pecos vs Levelland, 7 p.m. Friday at Midland's Grande Communications Stadium
- Denver City vs Amarillo River Road, 7 p.m. Thursday at Plains Capital Park
- Shallowater vs Kermit, 7 p.m. Thursday at Pirate Stadium
- Brownfield vs Slaton, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Slaton's Tiger Stadium
- Alpine vs Lubbock Roosevelt, 7 p.m. Friday at Andrews' Mustang Bowl
- Friona vs. Anson 7pm Friday at Post
- Abernathy vs Reagan County, 7 p.m. Thursday at Big Spring's Memorial Stadium
- Crane vs Idalou, 7 p.m. Thursday at Andrews' Mustang Bowl
- Olton vs West Texas 7pm Friday At Amarillo’s Wildcat Field
- Post vs Sanford-Fritch, 7 p.m. Thursday at Tulia's Younger Field
- New Deal vs Amarillo Highland Park, 7 p.m. Thursday at Dimmitt's Bobcat Stadium
- Panhandle vs Sundown, 4 p.m. Friday at Canyon's Kimbrough Stadium
- Wink vs Bovina, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Denver City's Mustang Stadium
- Ralls vs Clarendon, 7 p.m. Friday at Tulia's Younger Field
- Sudan vs Iraan, 7 p.m. Friday at Stanton's Buffalo Stadium
- Vega vs Smyer, 7 p.m. Thursday at Plainview's Sherwood Memorial Stadium
- Stratford vs New Home, 4 p.m. Thursdayat Canyon's Kimbrough Stadium
- Farwell vs McCamey, 7 p.m. Friday at Lamesa's Tornado Stadium
- Tahoka vs Gruver, 8 p.m. Friday at Canyon's Kimbrough Stadium
- Van Horn vs Seagraves, 7 p.m. Friday at Monahans' Estes Memorial Stadium
- Knox City vs. Spur, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Guthrie
- Ira vs. Crowell, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Munday
- Petersburg vs. White Deer, 5 p.m. Fridayat Valley
- Borden County vs. Morton, 7 p.m. Thursday at Lamesa
- Ropes vs. O'Donnell, 7 p.m. Friday at Borden County
- Groom vs. Kress, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Claude
- Whitharral vs. Southland, 7:30 p.m. Fridayat Wellman-Union
- Loop vs. Anton, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Whiteface
- Motley County vs. Lefors, 7 p.m. Friday at Silverton
- Jayton vs. Woodson, 6:30 p.m. Thursdayat Knox City
- Arlington Grace Prep at Lubbock Christian 6pm Friday
- Covenant Christian at Trinity Christian 6pm Friday
- Kingdom Prep Academy, first round bye
- Lubbock Titans vs. Stephenville Faith at Trent High School on Saturday at 2pm.
