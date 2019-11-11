Crosbyton community members killed after head-on collision south of Sweetwater

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two Crosbyton community members and one other person was killed in a head-on collision south of Sweetwater Sunday night. One other person from Crosbyton was air lifted to a hospital in Fort Worth.
The identities of the dead have not been made public, but administration with Crosbyton Consolidated School District reports they were family members of a CISD students. The three were making their way back from the University Interscholastic League Cross Country State Meet in Austin.
The two-vehicle crash was reported around 7 p.m. Sunday on Highway 153 in Nolan County, according to KTXS-TV. No CISD students or staff members were involved in this crash.
The district has counselors and local pastors on-hand to help any students who may need grief counseling because of this incident. This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.