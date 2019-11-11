Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, police are investigating a deadly shooting near 38th Street and Avenue V over the weekend.
- Investigators say a juvenile was shot to death Saturday afternoon.
- Those who know anything about this case are asked to call the Lubbock Police Departments Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
- Read more here: Juvenile killed in Saturday afternoon shooting
Lubbock’s new police chief, Floyd Mitchell, begins his new job today.
- The city council approved his hiring last month.
- A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday afternoon at City Hall.
- Details here: City to host swearing-in ceremony for new police chief
Former ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley says in a forthcoming book two top Trump aides tried to recruit her to undermine the president.
- The Washington Post reports Haley said former Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, and former White House Chief of Staff, John Kelly, tried to recruit her to undermine President Trump in an effort to “save the country.”
- That book will come out on Tuesday.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: In memoir, Haley alleges some on Trump team urged resistance
Ceremonies will take place this morning around the country in observance of Veterans Day.
- Some include a national wreath-laying ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery. Other similar ceremonies will take place at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, World War II Memorial and the U.S. Navy Memorial.
- Other ceremonies and events will take place in Lubbock as well.
- Get details on those here: List of events for Veterans Day, Monday Nov. 11
