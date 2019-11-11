KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tucker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tucker, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Tucker is a 2-year-old boy who has been in the shelter since May.
He has lots of personality and gets along well with other dogs. He’s also been neutered.
Tucker’s adoption fees for Monday, Nov. 11, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
