Minis and Friends hosts fundraiser night at restaurant, Tuesday, Nov. 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A local non-profit is holding a fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse, and they’re asking the public to eat good food for a great cause.
Minis and Friends are a group of friends who care for specially trained miniature horses and bring them to interact with those in need of special care.
The Minis and Friends website says they tailor activities for children with disabilities, at-risk youth, individuals in transition, and elder adults to improve their motor skills, ability to connect, tactile response, use of senses and enilighten their spirits through interaction with miniature horses.
They are a non-profit organization and need donations to continue their work. They are holding a “Dine to Donate” event on Tuesday, November 12, at Texas Roadhouse from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
10% of total food purchases will be donated to Minis and Friends. Texas Roadhouse is located at 4810 South Loop 289.
You must present the flyer below to donate.
